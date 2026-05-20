Why did Andrea get her tongue pierced?

Actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she had her tongue pierced for a film role.

“Actually, it was for a role. I have a role in a movie. And this is probably my most serious film yet,” the Kapamilya star shared in a vlog with Karen Davila.

She said she pushed herself to fully commit to the project, which has a darker theme compared to her previous roles.

“I really pressured myself for this movie to take it seriously because it’s quite dark and my role is very different. I even isolated myself for this and everything. It also required a specific look,” Andrea explained.

However, the experience was not easy for her, as she went through a difficult healing process after getting the piercing.

“What I went through was really tough. During the two-month healing period, I could barely eat, I was just having soup,” she said. / TRC S