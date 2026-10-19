Why did Elha leave ‘Inday: The Musical’?

MANY were surprised by Kapamilya singer Elha Nympha’s sudden withdrawal from the upcoming musical “Inday: The Musical,” just one day before its scheduled performance.

The reason was reportedly a “breach of contract” on the part of the organizers.

In a statement posted on Instagram, her lawyer cited “material breaches of contract by the organizers, which made her continued participation impossible.”

They did not provide further details due to “ongoing legal considerations.”

“Inday: The Musical” was scheduled to open on Friday, Oct. 16, 2026, at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium. The production features songs by Manila Sound band Boyfriends.

Studio A Productions, however, vowed to push through with the show despite Elha’s absence. / TRC S