Why did Lyca Gairanod perform for UniTeam?

Viva artist Lyca Gairanod clarified that politics had nothing to do with her controversial performance at a UniTeam campaign rally in Las Piñas in 2022.

During her guest appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” the singer said her father had suffered a stroke at the time and she needed money to help her family.

“I didn’t really have any involvement in politics. At that time, in 2022, my father suffered a stroke,” Lyca recounted.

“So I accepted every work opportunity, no matter what it was. Even if people bashed me or said anything about me, I would do it for my family, especially for my father at that time.”

“It wasn’t for myself. That was my way of helping my father because all I wanted was for him to recover. I had already fulfilled my dream for my family. Would I give that up?” Lyca said.

She also addressed questions about following the social media accounts of President Bongbong Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte.

“When it comes to social media, I can follow anyone. It doesn’t matter to me. It’s nothing personal,” the young singer added. / TRC