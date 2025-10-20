Why did Opascor’s unions cut ties with ALU

TWO labor unions at the Oriental Port and Allied Services Corp. (Opascor) that represent supervisory and rank-and-file employees have withdrawn from the Associated Labor Unions–Central Visayas Region (ALU-CVR), ending a decades-long alliance.

The announcement came from supervisory union president Vivencio Ybañez Jr. and rank-and-file union secretary Michelle May D. Tamondong. They said the unions decided to disaffiliate from ALU after years of partnership.

ALU-CVR said in a statement on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, that it respects the decision but questioned whether all members had been consulted before the move was finalized.

Why this issue matters

Opascor is a Cebu City-based workers’ enterprise founded 30 years ago through ALU’s initiative. The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) granted it exclusive cargo-handling operations at the Cebu International Port. ALU had previously defended Opascor’s contract when a past CPA leadership sought to end the concession.

The disaffiliation highlights internal strains between local labor groups and their national federations, particularly at a time when Opascor is reportedly losing business and facing financial pressure.

What caused the split

ALU-CVR said it was surprised by the decision and suggested that management interests may be influencing internal union dissatisfaction. The federation pointed to reports that Opascor lost about half of its operations to a new cargo-handling firm in nearby Talisay City.

Among the key disputes:

Collective bargaining agreement controversy: ALU said union officers approved a cost-minimization program cutting worker benefits by 20 percent to 35 percent without consulting members. The federation refused to sign the collective bargaining agreement to avoid “legitimizing” the cuts.

Fund management: ALU denied mishandling union funds, saying Opascor’s welfare and education funds were never remitted to the federation but managed locally.

Education claims: ALU argued that no education fund had been sent to the federation, explaining the lack of training programs.

The larger context

Federations like ALU provide local unions with legal, technical and negotiating support. Disaffiliation means the Opascor unions must now manage these responsibilities on their own or seek new affiliations. Such a move can affect their bargaining power and access to federation resources.

What happens next

ALU said it will verify whether the disaffiliation had full member approval. The federation maintains that the split could have been avoided through wider consultation and insists it remains committed to protecting workers’ rights.

For now, the Opascor unions will operate independently while assessing their next steps. / KAL