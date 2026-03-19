Why DOJ junks Garcia’s cyber libel raps

THE Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially ended a high-profile legal battle between two prominent figures in Cebu. On March 6, 2026, the DOJ upheld the dismissal of a cyberlibel complaint filed by former Governor Gwendolyn Garcia against Pamela Baricuatro.

The ruling is being seen as a major win for free speech, highlighting how difficult it is to win a libel case when it involves public officials and government issues.

What started the dispute?

The case began in early 2025 after Baricuatro posted several videos on social media. In those videos, she raised questions regarding:

Alleged "kickbacks" within the Provincial Government.

The timing of a specific environmental audit.

Garcia argued these posts were a "malicious attack" on her reputation. However, the DOJ ruled that the evidence simply didn't meet the legal requirements for a criminal conviction.

3 key reasons DOJ dismissed the case

The Department of Justice pointed to several specific legal reasons why Baricuatro’s videos did not count as cyberlibel:

1. They Were Questions, Not Statements. The DOJ noted that the videos were framed as "interrogatories"—meaning Baricuatro was asking questions rather than making direct, factual claims of a crime. Under the law, asking questions is much harder to prove as libel.

2. The "Actual Malice" Rule. To win a libel case against a public figure, a plaintiff must prove "actual malice." This means showing the person knew the information was false or showed a total disregard for the truth. The DOJ ruled that since the comments were about public issues, they are protected even if they might be inaccurate, as long as there was no "improper motive."

3. Public Officials Must Expect Criticism. The ruling reminded both parties that people in power must have "thick skin." In a democracy, the public has the right to criticize how the government functions. The DOJ described this as "the Self escaping into the open"—a fancy way of saying people have the right to speak their minds.

Procedural errors

Beyond the arguments about free speech, the case also suffered from technical problems. The DOJ found "procedural lapses," including:

Missing legal documents.

Unexplained delays in filing the case.

A win for digital speech

Pamela Baricuatro welcomed the decision, stating that "justice prevailed" because no crime was committed. While the legal battle is over, the political tension between the two sides continues to be a hot topic in Cebu.

Ultimately, the DOJ's decision reinforces a clear message: in the age of social media, it takes very strong evidence to turn a political argument into a criminal case. /ABC