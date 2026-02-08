Why Etrata not part of ‘The Secrets of Hotel 88’

UPCOMING mystery-drama series “The Secrets of Hotel 88” marks a collaboration between GMA Network and ABS-CBN Studios and features several housemates from “PBB Celebrity Collab 1.0.”

The series stars Mika Salamanca, Will Ashley, Brent Manalo, AZ Martinez, Dustin Yu, Xyriel Manabat, Kira Balinger, River Joseph, Josh Ford, Bianca De Vera, Esnyr, Klarisse de Guzman and Ralph de Leon.

Notably absent from the cast is Cebuana Shuvee Etrata, despite her former housemate Klarisse de Guzman being part of the project.

In an interview with GMA, Etrata said scheduling conflicts prevented her from joining the series.

However, some netizens questioned the explanation, pointing out that Will Ashley — who is perceived to have a busier schedule — was still able to participate.

The show's promotional materials indicate that Mika Salamanca and Brent Manalo appear to be the lead stars, as reflected by their prominent placement in the official poster.