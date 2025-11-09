Why everyone's falling for a wiggly yellow dragon

On any given day online, you’ll find this yellow blob wiggling across your feed, a chubby dragon with cheeks like mochi and eyes full of mischief.

This newest internet sensation, Nailong, began as a simple 3-D animation from a Shenzhen studio. Today, Nailong has become a full-blown cultural export, plastered on plushies, lunch boxes, keychains and the timelines of millions.

Created by Seventh Impression Culture & Media, Nailong’s reach ballooned to more than 36 million followers across Chinese short-video platforms in 2024. At the South China Book Festival in Guangzhou, chief comic artist Lu Siying, a graduate of the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, told GDToday in August 2024 that the character’s purpose is simple yet heartfelt: “Nailong, alongside best friend Xiaoqi, brings joy and reminds us of the value of friendship.” The creators soon expanded into comics, exhibitions and animations.

Memes, merchandise

Nailong’s soft, round face beams from MINISO blind boxes, BYD car designs and even Happy Meal toys.

A 2025 article by WuKong Education described Nailong as “primarily an IP rather than a TV show,” noting that its success lies in merchandise, theme park installations and cross-cultural promotions. The strategy worked, by focusing on licensing and collaborations, the team turned the yellow dragon into a marketing phenomenon.

In Kuala Lumpur, fans lined up for a 2024 exhibition to make DIY dragon crafts and take photos with life-sized figures. WuKong Education also noted that the brand’s “space licensing,” mall pop-ups and themed events helped cement its presence in China and Southeast Asia.

Why we can’t stop loving Nailong

Part of Nailong’s magic lies in timing. The dragon appeared when people were collectively weary of bad news. Online, Nailong became a kind of emotional shorthand: a GIF, sticker or meme sent when words feel too much.

Nailong giggles, waddles and radiates warmth in the most ordinary moments. GDToday reported in the same article that the creators were preparing multilingual releases to meet the growing overseas demand.

Soon, the merchandise followed. In the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand, Nailong plush dolls and keychains now fill store shelves and dangle from backpacks.