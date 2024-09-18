Why ex-Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña is speaking at House hearing?

FORMER Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña has been invited to speak at a House of Representatives hearing on September 19, 2024, as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos) and extrajudicial killings (EJKs).

Here's a breakdown of the key points:

1. Invitation to testify

The House’s dangerous drugs committee, led by Surigao del Norte Representative Robert Ace Barbers, sent a letter to Osmeña on September 16, 2024, inviting him to provide insights and information that could help shape future legislation. He was specifically asked to shed light on illegal Pogo activities and EJKs linked to former President Rodrigo Duterte's administration.

2. Focus on illegal Pogos

The committee is particularly aware of a raid that took place on August 31, 2024, at the Tourist Garden Hotel in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City. The operation, led by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, rescued 169 foreign nationals from an alleged Pogo hub. Osmeña’s testimony is expected to contribute to the investigation into these illegal operations.

3. Investigation on EJKs

The House is also looking into various issues tied to EJKs during the Duterte administration. Osmeña was Cebu City mayor from 2016 to 2019, overlapping with the height of Duterte's anti-drug campaign. Notably, during Osmeña’s term, his ally, former Tejero Barangay councilor Jessielou "Jingjing" Cadungog, was targeted in an assassination attempt in 2018, which resulted in the death of a police officer. Osmeña had accused the police of involvement in the crime, raising concerns about law enforcement practices during that period.

4. Osmeña's silence

While the House has invited him to speak, Osmeña has so far declined to comment on the matter publicly, leaving speculation about what insights or information he might provide at the hearing. (SunStar Cebu)