Why going Analog, can save you from being 'chronically online'

We live in a world where the algorithm is king and our data is stored in massive centers that make everything feel a little more mechanical. We struggle to stop doom scrolling, where six or seven memes and AI-slop content hit our faces every single day — literally shrinking our attention spans to goldfish levels and melting our brains.

Some Gen Zs are turning to analog as a way to push back. Even as an internet-native generation, they’re shutting their phones off, reading books in the park and pouring their thoughts into notebooks instead of their notes app.

However, just like every trend, it risks becoming saturated. The analog movement has started to lean toward consumerism; it’s been packaged into something expensive. Every TikTok video about it seems to promote an “analog lifestyle” product — a bag, a notebook, a camera. It’s a pattern we’ve seen before: an idea built on good intentions eventually becoming a marketing trend for profit.

Why did it become a trend? In this generation, it’s a response to digital burnout, AI fatigue and the loss of intentionality. It pushes back against the pressure to turn every hobby into something monetizable.

The real purpose of going analog is simpler: taking a break from the noisy digital world, improving your attention span, gaining short-term mental health benefits and forming more genuine connections through mindful living.

Low-cost ways to go analog

The “Pocket Notebook” Strategy: You don’t need an expensive brand. Use a cheap spiral notebook — or even the back of old receipts. When you have a thought, a grocery list, or a to-do item, write it down instead of opening your phone and getting pulled into notifications.

The Library Card: The ultimate analog tool. It gives you free access to physical books, magazines and a quiet space where you’re not expected to buy anything. It’s one of the few remaining “third spaces” that doesn’t want your data or your money.

Print Your Photos: Instead of letting thousands of photos sit in cloud storage, pick a few favorites each week and print them. Holding a physical photo changes how you value the memory.

Manual Hobbies: Try something that requires your hands and attention away from a screen — sketching, gardening, or even just observing nature.

Fixed-Feature Devices: If you can find an old digital camera or a dedicated MP3 player, use those. Separating your tools (camera, music) from your main source of distraction (your phone) helps restore intentionality.

Paper Maps: Next time you’re in a familiar part of town, try navigating without GPS. It forces you to notice your surroundings and reconnect with your environment.

Does it actually work?

A study conducted by Georgetown University in 2025 explored whether digital detoxes truly work. Nearly 500 participants committed to cutting internet access on their phones for two weeks.

Participants — who averaged about five hours of screen time daily — installed the Freedom app, which stripped their devices of most “smart” features and allowed researchers to track usage.

While only about 25 percent completed the full detox, the results were still promising. After two weeks, participants showed significantly improved attention spans — comparable to reversing about 10 years of age-related cognitive decline.

In a digital landscape designed to keep us scrolling until our attention spans hit rock bottom, choosing the physical over the digital is an act of self-care — not just an aesthetic. We don’t have to let our focus melt away or let our world be reduced to data points.

By putting the phone down — even for just an hour — we’re not just unplugging, we’re waking up. It’s time to stop being passive consumers of doom scrolling and start being active participants in our own lives again.

After all, your attention is the most valuable thing you own. Don’t give it away for free. S