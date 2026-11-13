Why healthy habits don’t always lead to better health

More Filipinos are embracing wellness, from regular workouts and mindful eating to sleep tracking and stress management. But while healthy living has become a bigger priority, many are still struggling to see improvements in their overall wellbeing.

A 2026 Asia Pacific wellness survey by Herbalife found that 76% of Filipino respondents engage in more wellness activities than before, while 74% do them more frequently than they did three years ago. Nine in 10 (91%) consider holistic health extremely important, with 83% saying it matters more today.

The numbers, however, reveal a gap between intention and actual results.

Only 58% of respondents reported better physical health over the past three years. The figures were slightly higher for mental health at 61% and emotional health at 59%.

For many, the challenge is keeping healthy habits consistent. Time constraints and waning motivation often get in the way, even among those who recognize the importance of taking care of themselves.

Finding strength in community

The findings point to the importance of support systems in making wellness a more sustainable part of everyday life.

About 73% of respondents want more support for their physical health, while 55% seek support for mental health and 50% for emotional wellbeing.

This growing interest in social wellness reflects how people are increasingly finding motivation through shared experiences. Run clubs, group workouts and pickleball sessions, for instance, offer opportunities to move, connect and stay accountable to one another.

More than half of respondents said they had prepared healthier food for others or shared their wellness journey with someone else in the past year. Among these, 92% said they were doing so more often than three years ago.

The shift suggests that wellness need not be a solitary pursuit. With communities offering encouragement, shared routines and opportunities to connect, healthier habits may become easier to maintain.

As more Filipinos embrace wellness, the challenge now is making those efforts count beyond the occasional workout or lifestyle change. Building healthier communities could help turn good intentions into habits that last. / JAT