Why I wish I could see ‘Stuck in Love’ for the first time all over again

FOR my cousin and me, our annual rewatching of “Stuck in Love” has become a ritual, almost sacred in its observance, at least once, if not twice, each year. There are movies that etch themselves onto your heart, shaping your views on love, life, and the myriad shades in between. “Stuck in Love” is that film for me — a film that weaves together the complexities of family, first loves, and the enduring power of writing. And each time I delve into its unique charm and emotional richness, I’m enveloped by a deep longing to feel the wonder of discovering it again for the first time.

First and foremost, what strikes a chord with me about “Stuck in Love” is its raw and authentic portrayal of relationships. The film navigates through the lives of a family of writers, each grappling with their own version of love and heartache. From the divorced father holding onto the past, to the cynical daughter shielding her vulnerability, and the teenage son experiencing first love, the movie captures the full spectrum of romantic experiences with a rare honesty.

Stuck in the past

At the center of the story is Bill Borgens, played by Greg Kinnear, a character who perfectly encapsulates the struggle of being stuck in the past. Bill is unable to move on from his ex-wife, his love lingering like a shadow that colors his present life. His portrayal is a masterful depiction of someone trapped by the memories of a lost love, highlighting the challenges of moving forward when your heart remains anchored in what once was.

Stuck in cynicism

Samantha Borgens, portrayed by Lily Collins, offers a stark contrast to her father. Stuck in a cycle of cynicism borne from her parents’ divorce, she wears skepticism like armor, protecting herself from the vulnerabilities of love. Her journey is a vivid exploration of how previous familial experiences can deeply influence one’s approach to relationships. Samantha’s evolution from a skeptic to someone open to the possibilities of love is a compelling narrative about overcoming personal barriers and the fear of emotional pain.

Stuck in first love

The youngest Borgens, Rusty, played by Nat Wolff, represents being stuck in the idealistic and dreamy phase of first love. His experience is one of innocence and naiveté, a heartfelt rendition of young love’s sweet yet often unrealistic expectations. Rusty’s story gracefully navigates the euphoria and the harsher realities of young love, encapsulating the learning curve that comes with our earliest romantic experiences.

Why I want to forget and rewatch it all over again

“Stuck in Love” doesn’t just showcase these characters’ struggles; it beautifully intertwines their journeys with writing, serving as a metaphor for how we script our love stories. The film’s raw and authentic narrative, complemented by stellar performances and a perfectly curated soundtrack, creates an immersive experience that speaks to the heart. I even had the entire playlist on repeat for almost a month.

The reason I long to watch “Stuck in Love” for the first time again lies in its unique ability to encapsulate different stages of being stuck in love. From clinging to the past, guarding against heartache, to idealizing love’s first bloom, the film offers a touching, insightful look into the complexities of the heart. It’s a cinematic journey that reminds us of the beauty and pain of love, compelling us to reflect on our own love stories. S