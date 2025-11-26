Why Kang-Actol flood wall in Dumanjug collapsed

SOUTHERN Cebu is currently reeling from the physical damage left by tropical depression Verbena, most notably the collapse of a portion of a flood control structure in Barangay Kang-actol, Dumanjug, on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025. While Dumanjug Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica was quick to assure the public that the structure was built to plan and not substandard, the incident serves as a concrete example of the province’s infrastructure struggles.

By coincidence, this collapse provides a real-world backdrop for the Water Secure PH Forum, a major gathering of local and international experts starting Thursday, Nov. 27, in Cebu City. These experts are convening to solve what they call the “paradox of water,” a crisis where Cebuanos are increasingly caught between devastating floods and debilitating water shortages.

ANATOMY OF A COLLAPSE. To understand why a government project might fail even when built correctly, one must look at the physics of the storm. According to the initial investigation by the Dumanjug Municipal Engineering Office, the structure was constructed strictly according to the approved design. However, the “extraordinary volume of rainwater runoff” brought by tropical depression Verbena overwhelmed the facility. The design relied on “weep holes” to release water, but these proved inadequate against the sheer volume of the runoff.

The failure mechanism was caused by a phenomenon known as extreme hydrostatic pressure. A massive amount of water became trapped behind the wall, which softened the soil and severely weakened the foundation. Unable to withstand the pressure of the saturated earth and water, the structure eventually gave way.

THE “LAPSED” WARRANTY. A surprisingly positive development has emerged regarding the repairs. Gica clarified a key detail that had caused initial confusion: the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) determined that the contractor involved was not QM Builders. The actual contractor, whose identity was not specified by the mayor, has “voluntarily accepted responsibility” for the incident.

This acceptance is notable because the warranty on the project had already lapsed, meaning the contractor was not legally obligated to perform repairs for free. Despite this, they have committed to reconstructing the facility at no cost to the local government and have promised to complete the work within one week. Mayor Gica highlighted this voluntary action as significant, stating that it shows the contractor takes their role seriously and is willing to correct the situation.

CEBU’S “PARADOX OF WATER.” While Dumanjug deals with the immediate aftermath of too much water, the upcoming Water Secure PH Forum addresses a more complex, dual-threat reality. Department of Science and Technology (Dost) Cebu Director Bryan Ybañez describes the situation as the “paradox of water,” where communities suffer from flooding and water scarcity simultaneously.

This paradox was painfully illustrated earlier this month during typhoon Tino. Dr. Danilo Jaque of Hydronet Consultants Inc. pointed out that while the storm caused flash floods due to intense rainfall, the province simultaneously faced a water shortage because damaged pipes and power outages cut off the groundwater supply. The forum, organized by the Dost and international partners, aims to train local leaders on how to break this cycle using new assessment tools.

THE DEBATE: HARD ENGINEERING VS. NATURE-BASED SOLUTIONS

The response to these calamities highlights a divergence in how to manage water, pitting traditional construction against ecological adaptation. In Dumanjug, the response is a “hard” engineering fix. To prevent a recurrence, the Municipal Engineering Office recommended installing a reinforced concrete pipe culvert to drain water toward the river more efficiently than the previous weep holes. The reconstruction will also involve strengthening the foundation based on a re-evaluation of the actual soil conditions.

In contrast, experts at the Water Secure PH Forum are advocating for “nature-based solutions” that work with the environment rather than just resisting it. Dr. Jaque argues that traditional infrastructure should be complemented by wetland preservation and sustainable watershed management. He suggests using swales (shallow channels) and lagoons to enable water infiltration. The argument is that these ecological measures do double duty: they reduce downstream flooding by absorbing runoff and improve water quality while supporting sustainable urban development.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW YET. Significant questions remain regarding the long-term viability of these solutions. In Dumanjug, while the contractor has promised a fast repair, it is not yet known if the new design — specifically the addition of the reinforced concrete pipe culvert — will be sufficient to handle the next “extraordinary” weather event, especially as climate change intensifies storm patterns.

On a broader scale, the effectiveness of the Water Secure PH Forum remains to be seen. The forum is introducing the Water Security Index (WaSeC) as a standardized methodology for assessing urban water security. However, it is unclear how quickly participating local government units — such as Alegria, Argao and Pinamungajan — can secure the funding and political consensus required to implement complex nature-based solutions.

WHAT’S AT STAKE. The stakes for the province are immediate safety and long-term survival. Tropical depression Verbena caused flooding in Ronda, Dumanjug and Barili, and even forced a spillway overflow in Carcar City. If infrastructure fails to adapt, these communities remain at risk of property damage and displacement.

Meanwhile, the province’s water security is at risk. As Ybañez noted, decision-makers must formulate actionable plans to strengthen resilience against scarcity. Failure to do so could leave Cebu in a precarious position — drowning in storm runoff one week and relying on water tankers the next. / CDF, EHP