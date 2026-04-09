Why Ken Chan is not part of F4 concert in PH

The original F4 — Jerry Yan, Vanness Wu, Vic Chou and Ashin — are set to hold a concert in the Philippines as part of their “FOREVER 1st World Tour.”

However, Ken Chan, one of the original members of the Taiwanese group, will not be part of the lineup.

According to a report by China Times, Ken was removed due to alleged “behavioral issues and a breach of confidentiality” after he reportedly livestreamed details of the concert despite warnings from the production team.

It was also reported that Jerry, Vanness and Vic were disappointed by Ken’s negative remarks about them, leading to their decision not to include him.

As of now, no exact date has been announced for the Philippine leg. F4 was formed in 2001 and rose to fame through the hit series “Meteor Garden,” alongside the late Barbie Hsu. / TRC S