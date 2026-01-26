Why "listening" is the secret weapon for modern business success

A company’s greatest risk isn't just a falling stock price—it’s a leader who refuses to listen. At the Cebu Economic Outlook Briefing 2026 hosted by the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, top experts warned that organizations failing to hear their employees risk losing talent and trust in an era where younger generations are taking charge.

Four generations under one roof

For the first time in history, four different generations are working side-by-side: Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z. This mix creates a unique "shop floor" that can lead to great success or major friction.

Dr. Danilo “Bong” Mojica II, program director, Strategic Business Economics Program at the University of Asia and the Pacific, noted that problems often start when leaders and workers stop talking. Older leaders might ignore younger voices, while younger workers might pull away from traditional bosses.

"Leadership today is no longer about having all the answers," Mojica explained. "It’s about creating spaces where people are heard.”

Why high pay isn't enough anymore

Surprisingly, many young workers aged 23 to 25 are quitting even when they earn a high salary. Mojica found that they aren't leaving for more money; they are leaving because their company’s values don't match their own.

Younger professionals want to see leaders live out their promises of social impact and fairness. If they don't see that happening, they move on. Mojica warned, "If leaders don’t know how to listen, they will only hear resignations."

The economic power of silence

Listening might sound like a "soft" skill, but behavioral strategist Cliff Eala argues it is actually a tough discipline. He says the first rule for any leader is simple: "Shut up."

Eala pointed out that listening isn't usually included in official economic reports like Gross domestic product because it's hard to measure in dollars. However, it is the foundation for well-being, trust, and keeping good workers.

Seeing through the noise

April Lee Tan, first vice president, corporate strategy and chief investor relations officer at COL Financial, added that listening also helps with big money decisions. By being disciplined listeners, leaders can tell the difference between temporary "noise" and the real facts that matter for their business and investments.

Whether it is managing a team or a stock portfolio, being objective and attentive is the key to making better choices.

The future of leadership

As the workforce continues to change, the most successful leaders won't be the ones with the loudest voices. Instead, they will be the ones who can stop and hear what their people are really saying.

Eala concluded, "Before AI, before strategy decks, leaders need to relearn how to listen. Everything else follows." / KOC