Why Manny Pacquiao left ‘Physical: Asia’

FILIPINO boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has exited the Netflix reality series Physical: Asia, where he served as team leader of Team Philippines.

Pacquiao explained that he had to leave due to national obligations. “I’d like to apologize that I need to return to my country because I have obligations for the nation,” he said.

He added that he wanted to show Team Philippines’ strength and capability: “I really wanted to win the challenge. I’m proud to represent the Philippines. Team Philippines are hard warriors. Filipinos have the ability to triumph.”

Pacquiao led the team composed of MMA champion Mark “Mugen” Striegl, rugby player Justin Coveney, strongman Ray Jefferson Querubin, Olympic athlete Robyn Lauren Brown and CrossFit champion Lara Liwanag.

Pacquiao was replaced by Justin Hernandez, a Filipino CrossFit athlete, while Coveney was named the new team leader. / HBL S