Why Metro Cebu faces rotational brownouts, how to safeguard your home

When power suddenly cuts out across Metro Cebu, daily routines grind to an abrupt halt. Understanding why outages occur, how to protect sensitive home electronics from electrical surges, and how to manage the disruption can keep both your appliances and household safe.

Rotational brownouts, or Manual Load Dropping (MLD), occur when regional electricity demand outstrips available power generation. When power plants shut down or suffer unexpected outages, operating reserves vanish, prompting the NGCP to declare a Red Alert. To prevent destabilized system frequencies from triggering a catastrophic grid collapse — especially when inter-island power imports are constrained — the grid operator orders utilities to shed load, cycling brief, scheduled cuts across feeder lines to share the deficit evenly.

How to protect appliances

The moment power goes out is inconvenient, but the moment power returns is when appliances are most vulnerable. Power restoration often comes with sudden electrical spikes and voltage fluctuations that can fry electronic control boards, burn out compressor motors and permanently ruin expensive devices.

Unplug heavy and sensitive electronics immediately: As soon as the lights go out, pull the plugs on refrigerators, air conditioning units, desktop computers, smart TVs and washing machines. When power is restored, the initial surge can carry dangerous voltage spikes.

Observe the 5-to-10-minute delay rule: When power returns, resist the urge to turn everything back on right away. The grid often experiences momentary voltage dips and surges during the first few minutes of re-energization. Wait at least 5 to 10 minutes until line voltage stabilizes before plugging appliances back in.

Install surge protectors, AVRs and time delays: Use Automatic Voltage Regulators (AVRs) to stabilize fluctuating line voltages for sensitive equipment like computers, and surge protectors to divert transient spikes. For motor-driven appliances like refrigerators and air conditioners, use time-delay protectors that enforce an automatic 3- to 5-minute pause before reconnecting power after an outage.

Keep one light switch on: Leave a single low-wattage LED light in the “on” position so you immediately know when power is restored without putting an immediate heavy load on the circuit.

Rely on an uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS): For work-from-home setups, a UPS provides battery backup long enough to safely save files and shut down desktops, external drives and network routers without data corruption.

Essential household survival tips during outages

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors shut — food stays safe for about four hours in an unopened fridge and up to 48 hours in a full freezer. Use rechargeable LED emergency lamps instead of candles to prevent fire hazards, and keep power banks fully charged to maintain mobile communication. Stay hydrated and open opposing windows for cross-ventilation to cope with indoor heat. Once power returns, avoid turning on all high-load appliances simultaneously; stagger their use and set air conditioners to 24°C or 25°C to reduce strain on the recovering grid. S