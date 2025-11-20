Why NHA set to return P712M for ‘Odette’ survivors

THE National Housing Authority (NHA) will return P712 million in unspent housing aid to Cebu nearly four years after Super Typhoon Odette (Rai) struck the province.

The Provincial Government confirmed the release following a request from Gov. Pamela Baricuatro. The funds, originally allocated for families whose homes were damaged by the Dec. 16, 2021, typhoon, were previously returned to the National Treasury due to procedural disagreements but are now scheduled for distribution in late 2025 or early 2026.

Why did substantial disaster relief funds sit unused for years while verified survivors waited for assistance?

Reason for the delay

The funds were stalled by a disagreement between the NHA and the administration of then-governor Gwendolyn Garcia. The NHA originally intended to distribute P10,000 in cash directly to each eligible household. However, the previous administration proposed distributing the aid through a “Dasig Sugbo Card” system.

NHA 7 Manager Hermes Jude Juntilo said the card system arrangement violated Emergency Housing Assistance Program guidelines. The NHA Central Office rejected the proposal, citing potential audit risks. Consequently, the money remained unspent while Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City completed their separate fund distributions in 2023 and 2024.

The path to distribution

NHA General Manager Joeben Tai confirmed the funds would be released under the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Baricuatro’s office is coordinating with the NHA to ensure the process adheres to federal guidelines.

Capitol Public Information Officer Ainjeliz dela Torre Orong explained the timeline and method. She said the financial aid, which will be distributed in cash, is being fast-tracked for release by December 2025 or early 2026, in accordance with NHA guidelines.

Verification of beneficiaries

The Office of Civil Defense Central Visayas identified 72,209 households eligible for aid. To ensure the money reaches the correct people, the Provincial Government is currently working with local government units. Officials are cross-referencing OCD 7 data with local records to reconcile any discrepancies. Additionally, the list of qualified beneficiaries is undergoing strict validation to prevent errors during the rollout.

Closing the gap in disaster recovery

The release of these funds addresses a lingering gap in the region’s recovery from super typhoon Odette. For years, the unused millions sparked questions of accountability and frustration among affected families who watched neighboring cities receive aid.

Baricuatro assured the public that the Capitol would closely coordinate with the NHA to facilitate the process, emphasizing that survivors deserve the assistance promised to them. While focusing on this backlog, the Capitol also aims to assist survivors of other calamities, including those in northern Cebu. / CDF