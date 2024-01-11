Why the internet is making fun of Josh Mojica (man behind KangKong chips)

EVERYONE loves a self-starter. Those stories of breaking the mold, just hard work and luck, no empires to their name, these people often catch the headline. Why? It challenges the traditional narrative that success is reserved for the privileged or exceptionally talented.

When 17-year-old Josh Mojica made kangkong (water spinach) chips famous by cooking them himself until he earned his first million, his name quickly gained attention, sparking questions about the hows and the whys. Despite not having an empire to his name, Josh solidified a budding CEO reputation. With all these admirable traits of going from rags to riches, why is the internet laughing at him?

How it started

Mojica from Cavite started cooking kangkong chips in June 2021. His first customers were his friends. He mentioned being inspired by his aunt’s recipe, which transformed healthy dishes into snacks. Additionally, he took to heart his grandfather’s advice to work hard for a better life, a sentiment he carried with him after his grandfather passed away.

For six months, with the assistance of his friends, he sold his products manually and managed to earn over P100,000 a month. A year later, he accomplished his first million in earnings.

Presently, his product boasts six flavors, and he operates from a two-storey factory with a staff of 100 employees. He owns a van for transportation, and his customer base extends beyond the borders of the country.

When it started

Mojica made an appearance on a podcast hosted by Franklin Miano, and during one segment, he faced the question “diskarte o diploma” (strategy or diploma). Josh’s response sparked controversy, reflecting his unique perspective based on personal experience.

He expressed: “I don’t believe in the education system here in the Philippines because most of what I have experienced in my journey towards a successful life, I have hardly used anything from school. What I used was self-earned knowledge.”

This portion of his response sparked various interpretations, with many expressing disagreement. This resulted in a controversy where people began questioning Mojica’s humility post-success. It’s a situation where the narrative changes, as everyone tends to support the underdog until the underdog transforms into something different.

Later, Mojica clarified that he did not intend to convey a message encouraging people to quit school out of laziness. He emphasized that even two years after establishing his business, he worked hard to complete senior high school before eventually dropping out.

How it’s going

Several netizens also observed Mojica’s nuances, from the way he opens his mouth to the movement of his hands on camera. Some perceived this as funny or pretentious, associating it with “billionaire” behavior such as Elon Musk or to some, a local version of “Andrew Tate.” Many created skits imitating the way he speaks and moves, turning Mojica into a subject of humor.

Regardless of whether individuals agreed with him, Mojica stands as a symbol of self-confidence and self-determination. He doesn’t shy away from the fruits of his hard work. People appreciate this quality until that certain podcast where he was criticized for lacking humility. For planting messages that are assumably and excessively proud, this was deemed a “turn-off” towards the public. Everybody loves the underdog because their stories are often inspirational, because they make success seem attainable for anyone, regardless of their background. When someone who has succeeded acts the opposite, it may create a sense of detachment or disillusionment among those who previously found inspiration in their story. The relatability factor is crucial for maintaining positive public perception.

Still to be fair to the masses, while Mojica’s journey from obscurity to success undoubtedly showcased his hard work and determination, it’s crucial to acknowledge that he might have overlooked a fundamental aspect — the role of luck. While his self-earned knowledge and industrious spirit played significant roles in his ascent, luck, too, played its part. Recognizing the interplay of hard work and luck provides a more nuanced understanding of Mojica’s journey and helps maintain a balanced perspective on the factors contributing to success.