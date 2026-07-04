Why was BINI’s European tour postponed?

MANY Filipino fans were disappointed after it was announced that the European leg of the much-anticipated “BINI Signals World Tour” would be postponed.

No specific reason was given, but organizers said ticket holders would receive refunds. “Due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, the European leg of the BINI Signals World Tour 2026 will be postponed. We sincerely apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this may cause. We are working to reschedule the tour and will share updated information as soon as possible. Ticket buyers will be refunded accordingly from their point of purchase. Thank you, Blooms, for your patience, understanding and unwavering support,” the announcement read.

Some fans commented on social media that management should have provided a more detailed explanation as to why the August-to-September European tour could no longer push through. “The people who already bought tickets deserve a clearer explanation. Even if management can’t disclose every detail, the announcement was very sudden and fans who already spent money on tickets, flights, accommodations, or made plans deserve a bit more context about why the postponement became necessary,” one BINI fan said.

The affected tour stops include the Netherlands, Italy, France, London, Switzerland and Germany.

Meanwhile, on July 11, 2026 (Saturday), BINI is confirmed to become the first act to hold a concert for the opening of the SM Seaside Cebu Arena. / TRC S