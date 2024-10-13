Why was the Dalaguete mayor charged over employee's death?

DALAGUETE Mayor Ronald Allan Cesante and nine others are facing serious charges, including graft, reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, and grave misconduct, after the death of a municipal employee during a construction project.

What happened?

The charges stemmed from a tragic incident that occurred on June 5, 2024, when Jerson Enseñales, a 21-year-old job order employee, fell and died while working on the construction of a covered court in Dalaguete, Cebu.

An investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Central Visayas revealed multiple issues at the construction site, including the lack of proper safety measures and the use of Municipal Government employees and equipment on a project that was supposed to be handled by a private contractor.

What are the allegations?

The NBI 7, which filed the complaint with the Office of the Ombudsman on October 11, 2024, claimed that the Municipal Government, led by Cesante, improperly allowed government resources to be used by a private contractor, Power Frame Construction and Development Corp., on the construction site where Enseñales tragically died.

Key accusations include:

Lack of safety equipment at the construction site, which contributed to the fatal accident.

The use of Municipal Hall employees to carry out work meant for the private contractor.

The use of Municipal Government equipment on the project, instead of the private firm’s resources.

Who is facing charges?

The NBI has filed cases against several individuals involved in the project:

Mayor Ronald Allan Cesante and personnel from the Municipal Engineering Office, including Expedezitas Lenares, Fernando Armecin, Ernie Quilaton Amarado, and Juan Paulo Castillo, a junior engineer from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Executives from Power Frame Construction, including Peter Paul Dy Jr., Arthur Kenneth Dy, Sally Marjorie Lugtu, Mary Joy Dela Cruz, and Henry Dy.

The family of the victim had requested the NBI’s help, suspecting foul play in their son’s death. Following their investigation, the NBI concluded that safety protocols were not adequately followed at the site.

What did the investigation find?

According to NBI 7 Director Rennan Agustus Oliva, their investigation found that Municipal Hall employees, not workers from the private contractor, were carrying out the construction work. Additionally, equipment at the site, including a truck, belonged to the local government, not the private company.

The project engineer, who was responsible for overseeing the project, has also been charged.

Oliva said the engineer should have ensured that proper safety measures were in place and that the workers on-site were from the private contractor, not government employees.

The project’s first phase, which had a budget of P4.9 million, was awarded to Power Frame Construction.

What’s next?

While the accused individuals were given the opportunity to present their side of the story, most of them failed to appear before the NBI. Only a representative of Cesante attended the proceedings.

The mayor has not yet issued a formal statement, but he indicated that he would seek legal advice once he receives a copy of the complaint.

As for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), their officials said they were only responsible for supervising the project to ensure it met the required specifications. They claimed they were not involved in the hiring or management of workers at the site. (SunStar Cebu)