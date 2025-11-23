Why your team needs a Christmas theme that isn't 'The Great Gatsby'

Christmas parties are the happiest corporate ritual of the Filipino calendar. In a country famed for celebrating Christmas longer than anyone else on earth, we stretch the season with the same energy we reserve for fiestas, loud and colorful. Schools deck their halls, homes bloom with décor, and when Filipinos are merry, we become our most imaginative selves.

But somewhere along the way, we turned holiday parties into a cycle of overused motifs, ideas we’ve seen recycled and excitement that feels templated. Rising Filipino podcast channel “Dogshow Divas with Baus Rufo and Macoy Dubs” even mentioned in one episode how nothing embodies this creative fatigue more than the severely overbooked theme: “The Great Gatsby.” Yes, it’s iconic. Yes, it’s glamorous. But after the fifteenth feathered headband, even F. Scott Fitzgerald himself would ask for a change of scenery.

There’s an entire universe of themes waiting to be explored, and here are a few examples. Some are sourced from Pinterest’s 2025 trend predictions; others are simply fresh ideas far more exciting than another night of sequins.