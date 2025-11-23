Why your team needs a Christmas theme that isn't 'The Great Gatsby'

Christmas parties are the happiest corporate ritual of the Filipino calendar. In a country famed for celebrating Christmas longer than anyone else on earth, we stretch the season with the same energy we reserve for fiestas, loud and colorful. Schools deck their halls, homes bloom with décor, and when Filipinos are merry, we become our most imaginative selves.
But somewhere along the way, we turned holiday parties into a cycle of overused motifs, ideas we’ve seen recycled and excitement that feels templated. Rising Filipino podcast channel “Dogshow Divas with Baus Rufo and Macoy Dubs” even mentioned in one episode how nothing embodies this creative fatigue more than the severely overbooked theme: “The Great Gatsby.” Yes, it’s iconic. Yes, it’s glamorous. But after the fifteenth feathered headband, even F. Scott Fitzgerald himself would ask for a change of scenery.
There’s an entire universe of themes waiting to be explored, and here are a few examples. Some are sourced from Pinterest’s 2025 trend predictions; others are simply fresh ideas far more exciting than another night of sequins.
Be jelly
Keyword: soft, round, squishy, pastel-sister
Be Jelly, one of Pinterest’s predicted trends for 2025, is like the softer, rounder sister of the classic pastel theme. It’s still sweet, but with a squishier, more playful twist. Instead of sharp lines or stiff costumes, this trend leans into shapes that feel light, floaty and almost bouncy. Think bubble skirts that puff gently, balloon-sleeve tops, cocoon-shaped dresses in soft colors. Employees can show up in iridescent fabrics, sheer organza layers, or plush pastel knits.
Gothic cinema perfection
Keyword: dark, velvet, dramatic, romantic
If your office prefers drama, “Gothic Luxe” is the year’s dark horse. With the resurgence of “Frankenstein” and “Nosferatu” in pop culture, romantic gothic fashion is back in velvet, lace and sweeping silhouettes. Imagine employees in midnight-blue or oxblood velvets, lace gloves, satin skirts or structured coats. Accessories like chokers, cameo brooches and wine-colored lips complete the look.
Bow aesthetic
Keyword: girlycore, ribbons, sweet, soft
Take the “Take a Bow” Pinterest aesthetic, for instance. The girlycore wave is multiplying into an era of ribbons on everything. In an all-female or female-dominated company, this theme becomes even more fun and expressive because everyone can go all-in without feeling out of place. Picture employees arriving in pastel palettes and soft satin bows, clustered on braids, tied onto bags, pinned to shoes, or dangling as earrings. Think puff-sleeved blouses, pleated skirts, Mary Janes and ribbon chokers that add sweet, modern charm.
Make it local
Keyword: Y2K Pinoy, campy, denim, pop culture
For something closer to home, the “Pinoy Nostalgia 2000s” trend taps into the charm and chaos of early-millennium Filipino pop culture. Employees can show up in denim-on-denim, baby tees, cargo skirts, halter tops or those gloriously wide belts that defined the era. Men can revive gelled hair, popped collars, loose denim, and chunky white sneakers. Think frosted eyeshadow, glossy lips, butterfly clips and MP3 players as props.
Maximalist
Keyword: bold, colorful, layered, loud
If subtlety isn’t in your company’s vocabulary, “Maximalism” is the perfect rebellion against minimal beige culture. Filipinos naturally celebrate in vibrant color, so why not embrace it? This theme encourages sequined tops, embroidered jackets, clashing prints, oversized collars, layered jewelry and fabrics that burst with personality.
Cosmic
Keyword: futuristic, metallic, neon, AI-inspired
For a theme that feels forward-looking, “Cosmic Christmas” brings in the sleek, glowing aesthetics of AI-age futurism. Employees can dress in metallic fabrics, holographic jackets, chrome accessories and structured silhouettes that mimic space-age armor. Makeup becomes a galaxy playground, neon eyeliner, glitter freckles, ultraviolet shimmer.
Icons
Keyword: celebrity, pop culture, recognizable, playful
Baus and Macoy also mentioned “Icons” as one of their favorite themes—where guests dress up as the stars, artists, or personalities they love. While it isn’t new, it remains a crowd-pleaser because it’s expressive, fun and instantly recognizable. It gives employees the chance to recreate the cultural figures who shaped their year.
Drag extravaganza
Keyword: camp, fabulous, big energy, performance
If your workplace loves confidence, color, and comedy, a “Drag Extravaganza” theme will bring the house down. Inspired by bold, high-energy drag culture, this theme encourages employees to go big and unapologetically fabulous, sequined gowns, exaggerated silhouettes, sky-high wigs, feather boas and shimmering makeup. Those who prefer toned-down looks can wear bold monochrome suits, faux-fur jackets, platforms and glossy lips. It’s a theme that celebrates individuality and runway-level fun.
Wicked palette
Keyword: magical, emerald, witchcore, theatrical
For something moodier and more theatrical, “Wicked” is perfect for groups who love fantasy and magic. Inspired by the musical’s enchanted world and the buzz surrounding the newest “Wicked: For Good” film, this theme blends emerald tones, velvety textures, corsets, lace gloves, capes and witchcore silhouettes. Employees can wear deep greens, blacks and pinks paired with structured coats, pointed accessories or shimmering makeup that mimics starlight.