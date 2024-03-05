Widow chopped to death in Moalboal

A WIDOW was found dead in a grassy area in Barangay Basdiot, Moalboal town in southwest Cebu Monday afternoon, March 4, 2024.

The victim, identified as Gomersinda Deniega Avenido, 75, sustained several hack wounds, and her left arm and head were cut off. Residents in the area found her body covered by a tarpaulin. Police later identified the suspect through a witness as Reno Arcelo Tereso, 36, single, who was occupying a portion of the land owned by the victim. Police Captain Claudio Gaco, the chief of Moalboal Police Station, said that through the help of a witness, they were able to arrest Tereso, who was waiting for a bus ride in front of a mall in Poblacion East Moalboal at around 7 p.m. on the said day. During police interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime. Tereso told police that he killed Avenido due to personal grudge, as the victim reportedly kept on telling him to leave the place. (CDF, DVG)