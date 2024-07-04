Widower drowns while gathering seashells on Bantayan Island

A 62-YEAR-OLD widower drowned while collecting seashells during low tide at a wharf in Bantayan town, Bantayan island, northern Cebu, around 4 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The victim was identified as Virgilio Sevileno Garcia, of Purok 2C, Barangay Ticad, Bantayan.

He had already passed away when brought to the Bantayan District Hospital.

Lieutenant Colonel Leo Ty, the chief of the Bantayan Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that they learned about the incident three hours later, or around 7 in the morning.

According to Ty, the victim did not realize that the sea level had risen while gleaning alone far from the coast.

The police official said the victim rushed toward the shoreline but failed and eventually drowned. (GPL, TPT)