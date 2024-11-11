Widower found dead in San Francisco, Camotes

A 47-YEAR-OLD widower was found dead on a hillside in Sitio Dumalerio, Barangay San Isidro, San Francisco, Camotes, Cebu, around 11:50 a.m. Monday, November 11, after being reported missing since November 6.

The victim was identified as Glenn Otida Rocacurva, a resident of Sitio Quampang, Barangay Montealegre in the said municipality.

His body was found with a rope around his neck and was already in an advanced state of decomposition.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Elijah Pareja, the investigator on the case from the San Francisco Municipal Police Station, the victim was last seen drinking with his four friends on the night of November 6.

The group reportedly decided to go to a nearby barangay where one of their friends’ love interest resided.

After arriving in Sitio Dumalerio, the victim excused himself to relieve himself in a wooded area but did not return.

His friends assumed he went home ahead of them.

When the group returned without the victim, Rocacurva's family started to worry and filed a missing person complaint at the police station, thus the police conducted a search in the area where the victim may have discharged himself, but he was not there.

Another man who also emptied himself found the victim some distance away from where he defecated.

Pareja said that while they are unsure whether the victim committed suicide pending the findings of the autopsy, his four acquaintances are considered persons of interest in the case. (DVG)