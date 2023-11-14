Widower shot dead by son of his alleged mistress in Dalaguete

A 39-YEAR-OLD widower died after he was shot by the son of his alleged mistress, who had broken up with her husband.

The shooting incident happened at 9:30 p.m. Monday, November 13, 2023, in Barangay Tapon, Dalaguete.

The victim was identified as Benvinido Entice, a farmer from Tapon Dalaguete.

Police are currently pursuing his attacker, 23-year-old Alvin Tangpos, who is also from the aforementioned barangay, who ran away following the crime.

The victim was reportedly having a conversation with his son in their open hut when the suspect arrived and shot him in the forehead.

The operatives of Dalaguete Police Station headed by Major Clemente Ceralde Jr. immediately responded but the suspect had already fled.

The victim was rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. (DVG, TPT)