Widower who had been hiding in forest arrested

A WIDOWER who was listed as the most wanted person at both the provincial and municipal levels and third at the regional level was arrested by the Poro Municipal Police Station around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Eastern Poblacion, Poro town on Camotes Islands.

The suspect, identified only by the alias “Al,” 69, is a widower and a resident of Barangay West Poblacion, Poro.

Police received intelligence information that the suspect had been spotted in the area purchasing basic necessities.

Authorities had been searching for Al for a long time after a warrant of arrest was issued against him by Judge Denah Jane Gaceta-Portugal of Regional Trial Court Branch 92 in Toledo City, on January 27, 2026. The warrant was issued in connection with a rape case and carried no recommended bail.

According to police, after learning that charges had been filed against him, the suspect went into hiding in the forests and mountainous areas. He would only occasionally come down to town to buy supplies.

Having spent a long time living in the mountains and wooded areas, the suspect had become familiar with the terrain, allowing him to evade authorities and frequently change locations to avoid arrest.

However, when he recently descended to town to buy rice, a concerned individual immediately informed the police of his presence, leading to his arrest in Eastern Poblacion.

Following the arrest, Cebu Provincial Police Director Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr. commended the personnel of the Poro Municipal Police Station for their successful operation.

Mangelen emphasized the importance of sustained intelligence operations and effective coordination among police units.

“The successful arrest of a high-value wanted person underscores the unwavering commitment of the PNP to ensure that fugitives are brought to justice regardless of how long they evade arrest. We remain steadfast in our mandate to uphold the rule of law and protect our communities,” Mangelen said.

Mangelen assured the public that the Cebu Provincial Police Office will continue to strengthen its intelligence-driven operations. He also encouraged citizens to assist law enforcement by reporting information on the whereabouts of wanted individuals to help ensure their arrest and the proper administration of justice. (AYB)