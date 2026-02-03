Wife of suspended Minglanila mayor to temporarily assume mayoral duties

THE wife of suspended Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad -- Lheslen Enad, the town’s first councilor -- will temporarily assume office as mayor of the Municipality of Minglanilla.

This was confirmed by Provincial Director Jesus Sastrillo Jr., head of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Cebu Province, on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

This followed Enad’s formal receipt of the suspension order from the Office of the Ombudsman on Monday, February 2.

Sastrillo explained that under DILG rules, only the vacant position of mayor is automatically filled by the town’s first councilor. Meanwhile, the vacant positions of vice mayor and councilors still require a “designation order” from the DILG secretary.

“But as to the municipal vice mayor, sa atong policies, there is a need for a designation order. It’s not automatic. There is a need for a designation order from the president through the secretary of the Interior and Local Government, Secretary Jonvic Remulla, and then as to the remaining municipal councilors to maintain the political representation, it necessitates the nomination and certification of the highest political party,” said Sastrillo on February 3, 2026.

(But as to the municipal vice mayor, in our policies there is a need for a designation order -- it’s not automatic. There is a need for a designation order from the President through the secretary of the Interior and Local Government, Secretary Jonvic Remulla. And then as to the remaining municipal councilors, to maintain the political representation, it necessitates the nomination and certification of the highest political party.)

The assumption of the first councilor as mayor is ordered to ensure that services to constituents will not be disrupted.

“This is to prevent hiatus and paralization sa atong local government operations to ensure an uninterrupted delivery of basic services to the local constituents,” Sastrillo said.

(This is to prevent hiatus and paralysis in our local government operations to ensure an uninterrupted delivery of basic services to the local constituents.)

However, for the vice mayor and councilors, they must wait for the nomination and certification from their political party.

Enad and the entire council are under the Nacionalista Party (NP).

The same process must also be followed for officials of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) and Liga ng mga Barangay.

“To validate the political party affiliation, para makita nato kung unsa iyang political party, there is a need to submit the certification from the Comelec. We coordinated with Mayor Samsam Gullas. They will be the one to process it and they are waiting for the documents to be submitted through channel. Because the regional director will issue also endorsement to the secretary for the issuance of the designation,” he added.

(To validate the political party affiliation so we can see what his political party is, there is a need to submit the certification from the Comelec. We coordinated with Mayor Samsam Gullas -- they will be the one to process it and they are waiting for the documents to be submitted through channel. Because the regional director will issue also endorsement to the secretary for the issuance of the designation.)

Lheslen may sign contracts and vouchers to keep normal operations running, but she is not allowed to appoint, suspend, or dismiss officials, unless the suspension order exceeds 30 days.

“She can perform appointment, suspension and dismissal after 30 days,” said Sastrillo.

Since all councilors were suspended, a designation order from the national office must be awaited.

Sastrillo expressed hope that the party will quickly choose nominees so they can help fill the vacant positions.

“The soonest possible, that’s why we are facilitating and we are coordinating our field officer… Yeah of course, even today, we will submit the special report and endorse it to the secretary through the channel through RD Leocadio Trovela our regional director. But we are requesting to expedite the selection and nomination of their temporary endorsement and nominees so we can facilitate,” he added.

On Monday, the suspension of Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad, the vice mayor, and 10 councilors who served in the previous term took effect due to an administrative case linked to a complaint filed by a private company.

Among the complaints was the alleged non-issuance of a permit for the supposed operation of a Goat Farm and Motorpool in Barangay Guindarohan in the town.

Residents had mixed reactions to the order, but Enad earlier issued a statement saying he respects the Ombudsman’s decision and is currently pursuing all legal remedies regarding the case. (ANV)