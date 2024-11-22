Wife shot dead, hubby hurt after being accused of practicing ‘witchcraft’

A WIFE was shot and killed, and her husband was hurt because they were suspected of practicing witchcraft.

The incident took place past 4 a.m. on Thursday, November 21, 2024, in Sitio Kinamagan, Barangay Poblacion, Borbon, northern Cebu.

The victims were identified as Maria Nida Dejito, 64, and her husband, Roberto Ynot Dejito, 64.

The suspect, only identified as Naldo, was arrested in his residence in a follow-up operation at around 6 a.m. on the said date.

According to Police Captain Gerry Antopina, chief of Borbon Police Station, the couple was heading to the water well to do laundry when shot by the assailant.

The victims were taken to the hospital, where Maria Nida was pronounced dead, while Roberto’s condition has stabilized.

During police interrogation, Roberto named Naldo as the perpetrator.

He recalled that they were blamed by Naldo for their son's ongoing headaches.

Roberto said Naldo had threatened to kill them if his son’s condition would not improve.

However, Naldo denied any role in the shooting during the investigation. (DVG)