Wife shot dead, hubby hurt after being accused of practicing ‘witchcraft’

A WOMAN was shot and killed, and her husband was injured in an attack reportedly motivated by accusations of witchcraft.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Sitio Kinamagan, Barangay Poblacion, Borbon, northern Cebu.

The victims were identified as Maria Nida Dejito, 64, and her husband, Roberto, 64.

The suspect, only identified as Naldo, was arrested at his residence during a follow-up operation at approximately 6 a.m. the same day.

According to Capt. Gerry Antopina, chief of Borbon Police Station, the couple was on their way to a water well to do laundry when shot by the assailant.

The victims were taken to the hospital, where Maria Nida succumbed to her injuries. Roberto is now in stable condition.

During police interrogation, Roberto identified Naldo as the perpetrator. He alleged that Naldo had blamed them for his son’s ongoing headaches. He said Naldo had threatened to kill them if his son’s condition would not improve.

However, Naldo denied any role in the shooting during the investigation. / DVG