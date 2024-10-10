Wifi request leads to arrest

WHAT started as a simple request for faster internet took a shocking turn in Moalboal, Cebu province on October 9, 2024, when police raided a resort and arrested 38 undocumented Chinese nationals on suspicion of involvement in illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operation (Pogo) activities.

The unexpected discovery began when the management of Happy Bear Resort in Barangay Saavedra requested an upgrade to their internet connection. While the request may have seemed routine, it quickly caught the attention of Moalboal Mayor Inocentes “Titing” Cabaron, who was immediately suspicious.

Cabaron said his office was alerted when the resort asked for a high-speed WiFi connection, which is often a key requirement for setting up Pogo operations.

“This raised red flags, so I discussed it with my Chief of Police and we decided to locate the resort,” the mayor said

Cabaron ordered an inspection of Happy Bear Resort by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). It wasn’t long before their suspicions were confirmed—only Chinese nationals were found staying at the resort, and none could speak English or provide legal documentation.

Raid and arrests

What first appeared to be a routine fire inspection turned into a full-blown raid. Moalboal police swiftly intervened, arresting all 38 Chinese nationals who were staying at the resort.

The arrests came as part of a broader investigation into suspected illegal offshore gaming operations, which have become an increasing concern in the region.

Following the arrest, an investigation was launched by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (Cidu) 7, with the support of the Bureau of Immigration.

According to Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, the head of Central Visayas police, the Chinese nationals were unable to present any documents, such as their passports.

They may face charges for violating immigration laws, as they have no documentation justifying their presence in the Philippines, aside from possible charges related to Pogo operations, he added.

“Right now, what we can say is that they don’t have documents, so because of this situation, we need to coordinate with the Bureau of Immigration, which has the authority on the matter. We are already coordinating with them to determine if these foreigners have committed any violations so that the necessary actions can be taken,” said Pelare.

Pelare also mentioned that they are investigating whether the individuals are victims of human trafficking, as they were not allowed to leave the resort freely. They could swim but would return immediately to the building for their usual work.

“That’s a possibility. That’s why we are investigating whether they are victims of human trafficking, or if illegal detention has been committed against them. If we can prove this and gather evidence, we will file charges against those responsible for organizing these activities,” Pelare added.

Additionally, Pelare noted that they are investigating whether these Chinese nationals came from Pampanga or Lapu-Lapu City, as their group was initially discovered by members of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (Paocc).

“We are looking into that possibility, but as I mentioned, there are language barriers with our investigators. We can’t speculate unless there is smooth communication with these foreigners,” said Pelare.

In their campaign to crack down on Pogo operations, Pelare said that local government units (LGUs) play a crucial role as they can quickly identify suspicious individuals renting establishments in their area.

Pelare urged the public to report to the police if they notice a large group of foreigners renting big houses with high fences, as this could indicate a Pogo operation.

The Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (Racu) 7 is set to conduct a forensic investigation of the gadgets seized from the resort, but Pelare disclosed that they are waiting for the court to issue the search warrant to examine the computers and determine if POGO operations are indeed taking place.

On September 24, 2024, the Chinese nationals began their operations, renting the entire resort for P200,000 per month. The resort is owned by a foreigner, while his wife is Filipino, and authorities are investigating if they are liable for any violations.

Undocumented nationals

On the other hand, Cabaron said that although it is not uncommon for resorts to rent out space to groups like these, the town must remain vigilant to prevent illegal activities.

Despite the arrests, Happy Bear Resort is legally established. According to documents obtained during the investigation, the resort has been operating with a valid business permit since 2020. It holds a certificate of compliance, a special permit issued during the pandemic, and a building permit for its operations.

“Everything checks out legally,” Cabaron noted. “Their business was above board at the start. It’s possible they were enticed by the high rental fees that come with Pogo operations, as these groups often rent spaces rather than build their own facilities.”

This incident comes on the heels of a previous raid on a suspected Pogo hub in Lapu-Lapu City on August 31, raising concerns about the growing prevalence of illegal offshore gaming operations in Cebu province. Pogo-related arrests have spiked in recent months, adding pressure on local authorities to monitor businesses more closely.

Following the Happy Bear raid, Cabaron has ordered all municipal and barangay officials to stay alert for signs of illegal activity. “We can’t afford to be complacent,” Cabaron warned. “Other resorts could be used for similar purposes. We must be vigilant.”

In a recent meeting with barangay captains and local police, Cabaron emphasized the need for stronger surveillance and reporting mechanisms to identify potential Pogo operations before they take root. “This isn’t the first time, and it won’t be the last,” Cabaron said, reflecting on the rapid rise of Pogo-related crime in the area. “Our town’s safety depends on how vigilant we are.” /ANV,AYB