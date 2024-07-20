Wiji Kun releases new single ‘GO HOME’

SOLO artist Wiji Kun (Luigi Balazo) has released a new single titled “GO HOME,” following the launch of his Fortune Cookie era and the lead single “NO” in May 2024. Inspired by early 2000s pop rock, “GO HOME” channels the essence of teenage anthems with simple yet infectious guitars and memorable lyrics. The song narrates the familiar story of falling for someone off-limits and longing for fleeting moments to last longer despite the complications.

“There’s this imagery in my head of having your hands on the steering wheel and the other person in the passenger seat. You’re just wishing the traffic lights never turn green so you can sit there and talk forever,” Balazo said. “Also, a lot of us have been there. Sometimes, you know it’s a recipe for disaster to try and pursue something with that someone, but feelings are feelings. There are times you can’t help it. All too bittersweet.”

Balazo wrote the track quickly to capture the emotion and inspiration he felt after a night out. Like all Wiji Kun tracks, “GO HOME” was produced and recorded by Balazo in his makeshift bedroom studio, showcasing his self-taught skills in music production and engineering. The song came together earlier this year as Balazo navigated modern dating, social interaction and life following a long-term relationship.

The track’s sound evokes nostalgia, reminiscent of a TV show from childhood, while remaining modern. Balazo cited influences such as Third Eye Blind and James Ivy. “I was trying to capture the art of sounding extremely optimistic while talking about something hopelessly tragic, then lay it over some sweet-sounding guitars and drums,” he mentioned.

“GO HOME” marks the second single of Wiji Kun’s comeback. Balazo promises more frequent releases as he embraces this new phase in his career. / PR