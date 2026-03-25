Wil Ashley, Caprice Cayetano buy dream cars

FORMER “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Wil Ashley and “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0” winner Caprice Cayetano recently celebrated personal milestones after purchasing their respective dream cars.

Ashley shared photos of his new Toyota Land Cruiser, reportedly valued at around P5.6 million.

Meanwhile, Cayetano revealed she purchased a vehicle worth approximately P4.7 million, describing it as both a personal reward and something she can use for work and family.

“I’m very happy because it’s something I can use for taping and for my family,” she said in an interview. / TRC S