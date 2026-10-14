‘WilBea’ takes on the challenge of bringing ‘Pee Mak’ to Philippine cinemas

FOR Wilbert Ross and Bea Binene, bringing the Philippine adaptation of “Pee Mak” to the big screen is both an exciting milestone and a responsibility they do not take lightly.

The rising love team, collectively known as WilBea, stars in Viva Films’ Filipino adaptation of the 2013 Thai horror-comedy hit, which grossed more than $33 million worldwide. Directed by Cebu’s Victor Villanueva, the film follows Mak, a soldier returning home from war to reunite with his wife, Pee-Nang, only for his friends to discover that something is amiss.

Speaking during a mall show at SM Seaside City Cebu on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, the two actors shared their thoughts on working together, the trust placed in them and the pressure of taking on a project with an established following.

For Binene, accepting the role came with a sense of gratitude, especially given the scale of the original film and the responsibility of introducing its story to Filipino audiences.

“Why not?” she said when asked why she agreed to the project.

Binene recalled that there had already been news about a Philippine adaptation of “Pee Mak” before the cast was announced. When the project was eventually presented to them, she said, the opportunity came with a deep sense of gratitude.

“It’s such a big project and it did so well in Thailand and Indonesia. The gratitude and trust mean so much to us because we were given such a big responsibility. They really believe in us,” she said.

That trust, however, does not make the pressure disappear.

For Binene, the uncertainty surrounding the film industry makes the opportunity all the more significant. With projects often facing unpredictable outcomes, she recognizes the challenge of delivering a film that audiences will embrace.

“The pressure is there. It won’t go away,” she said, mentioning how the film industry in the country is still recovering. Stil, she believes the cast and people behing their new film is a “dream team” to work with.

Despite the stakes, the actors have the advantage of an established working relationship with Villanueva, who previously directed them in the Viva One romantic series “Golden Scenery of Tomorrow” and “Love U Lots.”

“You can’t force chemistry, but we’ve worked with Direk Victor several times already. Direk is brilliant and very open to collaboration and I think that’s probably why our projects work,” Ross said.

Their familiarity with the director and openness to collaboration have helped shape their partnership, allowing them to build on the chemistry that fans have come to appreciate.

Now, with “Pee Mak,” WilBea explores a different side of their tandem through a story that combines romance, comedy and horror.

The film also features Vandolph as Teryo, TJ Valderrama as Poknat, Jairus Aquino as Ayong and Gian Bernardino as Bunak. Janno Gibbs and Candy Pangilinan join the cast as an albularyo and Marites, respectively, while Jerome Ponce plays Dodong.

“Pee Mak” opened in cinemas nationwide on Wednesday, Oct. 14, giving audiences a chance to see WilBea take on a story that blends romance, comedy and supernatural thrills.

For the pair, the opportunity is a reminder that behind every major project is a team willing to take a chance on them and a chance they intend to make the most of. / JAT S