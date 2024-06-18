Wilcon to venture into smaller store format

WILCON announced it will venture into a smaller format, “Do It Wilcon” (DIW), which will replace the “Home Essentials” (HE) stores.

The DIW format is primarily a stand-alone hardware store, which will be located near residential areas or in commercial areas, offering the same product categories as the depots but with a lesser number of SKUs. Wilcon president Lorraine Belo-Cincochan said the conversion of the HE branches into DIWs will be completed in 2024.

Wilcon ended 2023 with 90 stores. Belo-Cincochan said they remain bullish on the future of home improvement.

She said the store will pursue opening of more stores to reach the 100th branch a year ahead of schedule.

She reiterated that Wilcon is committed to pursuing its growth strategies and shall continue with its store network expansion to be even more accessible to its customers, enhancing product offerings with increasing efficiency by leveraging on its competitive advantages in product development, sourcing and marketing and constantly introducing improvements to elevate customer experience when shopping in its stores. / KOC