Wildcats face Cheetahs in rematch

FOLLOWING their revenge victory over defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers on Oct. 25, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats face another tough test as the Cesafi Season 2026 men’s basketball tournament heats up at the Cebu Coliseum.
The Wildcats lock horns with league leaders Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs (9-1) in the main game of a five-matchup slate in the second round of eliminations this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.
A victory is crucial for the Wildcats as they look to improve their standing and strengthen their bid for a top four semifinal berth.
Coach Felix “Donbel” Belano’s CIT-U squad shares the fourth spot with the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, both holding identical 6-4 records.
A win would lift CIT-U into a tie for third place with the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors (7-4).
In their first-round meeting on Sept. 20, the Cheetahs dominated the Wildcats, 67-53.
The Wildcats will be looking to avenge that defeat and replicate their upset victory over the UV Green Lancers.
Will the Wildcats succeed in their mission? That remains to be seen.
Aside from the Cheetahs-Wildcats rematch, the UV Green Lancers (7-3) and UCLM Webmasters (3-7) will also clash in a rematch.
Completing the quintuple bill are three high school games starting at 10 a.m.
The league-leading and unbeaten UCLM Baby Webmasters (7-0) battle the cellar-dwelling San Carlos School of Cebu Baby Warriors (2-7), while defending champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (7-0) takes on the SRCDC Greyhounds (2-5) and the BC Baby Cheetahs (2-5) pit skills against the UV Baby Lancers (4-4). / JBM