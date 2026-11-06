Wildcats face Cheetahs in rematch

​FOLLOWING their revenge victory over defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers on Oct. 25, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats face another tough test as the Cesafi Season 2026 men’s basketball tournament heats up at the Cebu Coliseum.

​The Wildcats lock horns with league leaders Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs (9-1) in the main game of a five-matchup slate in the second round of eliminations this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

​A victory is crucial for the Wildcats as they look to improve their standing and strengthen their bid for a top four semifinal berth.

​Coach Felix “Donbel” Belano’s CIT-U squad shares the fourth spot with the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, both holding identical 6-4 records.

​A win would lift CIT-U into a tie for third place with the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors (7-4).

​In their first-round meeting on Sept. 20, the Cheetahs dominated the Wildcats, 67-53.

​The Wildcats will be looking to avenge that defeat and replicate their upset victory over the UV Green Lancers.

​Will the Wildcats succeed in their mission? That remains to be seen.

​Aside from the Cheetahs-Wildcats rematch, the UV Green Lancers (7-3) and UCLM Webmasters (3-7) will also clash in a rematch.

Completing the quintuple bill are three high school games starting at 10 a.m.

The league-leading and unbeaten UCLM Baby Webmasters (7-0) battle the cellar-dwelling San Carlos School of Cebu Baby Warriors (2-7), while defending champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (7-0) takes on the SRCDC Greyhounds (2-5) and the BC Baby Cheetahs (2-5) pit skills against the UV Baby Lancers (4-4). / JBM