Wildcats repulse Webmasters, take share of 4th spot

THE Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats dug deep when it mattered most, holding off the University of Cebu-Main (UC) Webmasters, 59-53, to move up to fourth place in the Cesafi Season 26 men’s basketball standings Thursday night, Oct. 1, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

It was a gritty battle from start to finish.

UC came out firing and took a 15-12 lead after the opening quarter, but the Wildcats quickly turned the tables.

CIT-U surged ahead, 29-27, by halftime and tightened its defensive grip in the third quarter to take a 43-37 lead heading into the final period.

The Webmasters refused to go quietly and tried to mount a rally as the game grew tighter.

However, the Wildcats kept their composure down the stretch, fending off every UC challenge to secure the six-point victory.

Braebon Ali Thompson powered CIT-U with 13 points, including three free throws that sealed the count. He also grabbed nine rebounds, while Ed Andre Omambac added nine points and four boards.

Wayne Gementiza chipped in seven points and six rebounds, while Keith Francis Marquez and Regie Ayon also finished with seven points apiece.

Luther Gabriel Leonard carried the Webmasters with a game-high 19 points and 10 rebounds. Maverick Eligoyo added 12 points, including a dunk that wowed the crowd, while Ricofer Sordilla finished with eight.

The win lifted CIT-U to 4-3, in a tie at fourth place with UC. With both teams sporting identical records, the battle for the top four has become even tighter.

In the high school division, the Benedicto College Baby Cheetahs survived a tense fourth-quarter battle against the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 61-56.

The Baby Cheetahs had to fend off a determined Baby Warriors side in a game that featured five lead changes and six deadlocks.

Benedicto took control in the second quarter after trailing, 18-15, at the end of the opening period. The Baby Cheetahs entered halftime with a 38-33 advantage.

SCSC, however, refused to raise the white flag and continued to attack.

The Baby Warriors regained the lead, 46-42, heading into the final frame.

Benedicto answered in the payoff period, tightening its defense and finding enough offense to reclaim the lead and preserve the five-point victory.

Jake David Guangco paced the Baby Cheetahs with 17 points and four rebounds, while Rajnish Butaslac added 11 points and four boards.

Lance Luther Aballe carried the fight for SCSC with a game-high 25 points and six rebounds. Ahron Andre Casul chipped in 15 points and six rebounds.

The victory improved Benedicto College to 2-3, pulling the Baby Cheetahs level with the Baby Warriors, who also dropped to 2-3. / JBM