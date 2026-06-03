Wildlife species rescued in Medellin

VARIOUS wildlife species being kept in a resort in Sitio Tambo, Barangay Kawit, Medellin, Cebu were rescued by personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)–Mandaue City Field Unit, together with representatives of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 and the Medellin Municipal Police Station, at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

The resort allegedly violated Section 27(f) of Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act of 2001, for keeping wild animals such as birds and other species without authorization from the National Government.

Authorities took into custody the resort manager, identified as Marilyn Ong Kuan, 55, a resident of Apple Mango Drive, Jr. Estrada Street, Tetuan, Zamboanga City.

The rescued animals included two Blue-Naped Parrots (Tanygnathus lucionensis), one Brahminy Kite (Haliastur indus), one Black Palm Cockatoo (Probosciger aterrimus), one Catalina Macaw, one Green-Winged Macaw (Ara chloropterus), one Blue-and-Gold Macaw (Ara ararauna), four African Spurred Tortoises (Centrochelys sulcata), one African Grey Parrot (Psittacus erithacus), and three Eclectus Parrots (Eclectus roratus), with an estimated total value of around P3.5 million.

Police earlier received a report that a resort in Medellin was allegedly keeping wildlife species without permits from government agencies.

This prompted verification and validation efforts with DENR 7, and upon inspection, authorities confirmed the complaint.

The animals were found inside cages and enclosures displayed as attractions for guests within the resort compound.

CIDG and DENR personnel then conducted an inspection and requested the resort management to present documents such as a Certificate of Wildlife Registration or any authorization issued by the DENR allowing the possession, transport, or keeping of the wildlife species.

However, manager Marilyn Ong Kuan failed to present any legal documents proving that the wildlife possession was authorized.

Authorities confirmed that the animals are classified as protected wildlife species and cannot be kept or displayed without DENR approval, in violation of Republic Act 9147.

The animals were subsequently confiscated in favor of the government and are now under the custody of DENR 7, while Kuan remains under CIDG–Mandaue City Field Unit custody and is set to face appropriate charges.

The operation was part of “Oplan Kalikasan,” the flagship environmental protection program of the CIDG. (AYB)