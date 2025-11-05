Will Ashley to file case against online bashers

FORMER Pinoy Big Brother housemate Will Ashley plans to file a case against online bullies.

Will recently expressed his disappointment after receiving hateful messages online.

“MAMATAY KA NA, gg, tngn*, mamatay ka na hayop, pangit ng nanay mo,” read one of the messages he shared in a screenshot.

The actor said he also received several messages wishing death upon his mother.

“Why have we come to this? Just last week, there was an online reflection about bullying and mental health, and now it’s gotten worse.

“We are just doing our job, working for our craft, our art — why do we have to throw away morality?

“Or maybe some people are just really cruel and can’t wait to wish ill on others. We don’t steal, hurt, or step on anyone, especially not my family.

“Save your outrage for people who do evil, not for people who are just making art. Also, my friends know better than you. Why are they being dragged into this?”

Following this, Will said he has consulted his lawyer about the possible case if the hate messages continue.

“I am consulting now for legal options in case this doesn’t stop. I don’t want to tolerate this hate anymore — not toward me, my friends, or especially my family. This is not a good use of our limited time on earth.” / HBL S