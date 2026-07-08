Will Smith, Jada back together?

CONTROVERSIAL Hollywood couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are reportedly back together.

According to TMZ.com, the two reconciled as early as 2024, although the news only surfaced recently. However, the couple has yet to confirm the report.

“They are happy and love each other and are, as ever, committed to supporting each other,” the report said.

In 2023, Jada revealed that she and Will had actually been separated since 2016.

The actress also said she realized how deeply Will loved her after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars over a joke about her shaved head.

“After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him,” Jada told the Daily Mail. / TRC S