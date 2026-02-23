Will the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit finally open? March target setamid major hurdles

THE Department of Transportation (DOTr) has set a target for March 2026 to finally open the first part of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT).



While the first stretch is nearly finished, the billion-peso project still

faces massive challenges that could stall its future.



Package 1 nears completion



Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez announced on Friday, Feb. 20, that "Package 1" is expected to open next month. This 2.38-kilometer route runs from the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) to Fuente Osmeña.



Cebu City Councilor Winston Pepito confirmed in an interview on Monday, Feb. 23, that this first phase is about 97 percent complete.

Once running, it is expected to serve 34,000 passengers every day.



Lost funding and financial shifts



Despite the progress on the first phase, the project has hit a major financial wall. The World Bank has withdrawn funding for the next two phases (Packages 2 and 3) due to severe delays.



Because the original 2014 loan is set to close on Sept. 30,

the National Government is now looking at Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to keep the project alive. This means private companies might take over the operations and maintenance of the future bus lines.



The problem with land and traffic



Even if the City finds the money, building the rest of the

route won't be easy. Expanding into areas like Escario St., V. Rama Ave. and

Talamban requires buying expensive land from property owners to widen the roads.



Councilor Pepito, who leads the committee on BRT land acquisition, warned that these negotiations are complex. There are also big concerns about traffic:





· Faster Bus Lanes: Early tests showed buses move

quickly in their own lanes.



· Clogged Side Streets: Those same tests caused

heavy traffic for regular cars in the outer lanes.



· Uncertain Solutions: Officials are considering "park and go" schemes and better sidewalks to help manage the congestion.



A billion-peso question



Public frustration is high. The CBRT was approved over 10

years ago and many residents feel the P28.78 billion project is a waste of

money. So far, P900 million has already been spent on Package 1 alone, yet no buses are running yet.



Councilor Pepito acknowledged the skepticism but argued that stopping now would be worse. He explained that abandoning the project would turn the billions already spent into a total loss.



Looking ahead



The goal of the CBRT is to connect the city’s busiest areas, including the South Road Properties and IT Park. However, without solving the land and funding issues, the "backbone" of Cebu’s new transport system may struggle to ever fully leave the station. / EHP