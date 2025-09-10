Will the P4.95B DPWH 7 proposal for Cebu’s flood control, road projects see light of day

DISTRICT engineers of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7 have lined up P4.95 billion worth of proposed flood control and disaster-mitigation projects for Cebu Province and its cities in 2026. The plan, presented before the Provincial Board (PB) on Sept. 8, 2025, includes 54 projects such as canals and seawalls, with the 7th District getting the biggest share.

But in the 3rd District, there will be no flood control projects under the 2026 National Expenditure Program (NEP). Rep. Karen Garcia told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Sept. 10, that their district did not submit proposals for flood control funding in 2026.

How we got here

Cebu’s annual infrastructure budget proposals from DPWH 7 typically cover both road building and flood protection, reflecting the province’s dual challenges: traffic congestion and recurring floods. Over the years, the 7th District has consistently received a large share of the funding pie, a pattern reinforced in the 2026 proposal.

The catch is that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said the National Government will not be allocating funds for flood control projects in 2026. That statement casts doubt on whether Cebu’s ambitious P4.95 billion proposal will make it through budget deliberations.

Flood control allocation by district:

7th District – P1.96 billion (16 projects);

Cebu City 1st District – P985.83 million (10 projects);

Cebu 1st District – P683 million (13 projects);

Cebu City 2nd District – P475 million (six projects);

Cebu 4th District – P402.57 million (five projects);

Cebu 3rd District – P180 million (two projects);

Cebu 5th District – P165 million (one project); and

Lapu-Lapu City Lone District – P100 million (one project).

The 2nd and 6th Districts, including Mandaue City, did not submit flood control proposals.

Road projects dominate

Beyond flood control, DPWH also submitted road project proposals, with allocations amounting to billions. The top three districts are:

Cebu 1st District – P1.85 billion (24 projects);

Cebu 3rd District – P1.67 billion (33 projects); and

7th District – P1.25 billion (27 projects).

Other districts proposed smaller but still significant amounts, ranging from P316.5 million for Cebu City’s 1st District to P921.19 million for the 5th District.

Issues

PB members welcomed the proposals but quickly raised accountability issues. They pressed DPWH 7 engineers to explain delays and unfinished roadworks, many of which are worsening traffic problems. The Board ordered a comprehensive report on completed, ongoing, and pending projects.

Meanwhile, the 2nd and 6th Engineering Districts also did not submit flood control proposals. Whether this reflects strategy, oversight, or recognition of the President’s stance on funding remains unclear.

What’s at stake

For Cebu residents, the proposals promise improvements but also underline long-standing problems. On the upside, billions in road and flood control projects could ease traffic congestion and protect vulnerable communities. On the downside, the uneven distribution of projects and the backlog of unfinished works highlight persistent governance challenges.

The lack of flood control proposals in some districts could mean slower progress on flood defenses — unless local officials find alternative funding sources or prioritize such projects in later budgets.

What we don’t know yet

Will Cebu’s P4.95 billion proposals survive national budget deliberations, given the President’s “no flood control funds” policy for 2026?

Can DPWH complete the backlog of roadworks while launching a new multi-billion pipeline?

What’s next

DPWH engineers have committed to review existing projects and accelerate implementation. The PB awaits their compliance report in the coming weeks.

Whether Cebu gets the billions in flood control and road funds — or sees them slashed in line with Malacañang’s directive — will be decided in the budget debates later this year. / ANV, EHP