Williams launches new band with EP

HAYLEY Williams has introduced a new band called Power Snatch, releasing its first EP without prior announcement.

The project, formed with collaborator Daniel James, debuted a three-track collection featuring the songs “DMs,” “DUH,” and “HOLE IN THE CEILING.” The release follows earlier teasers shared online and the band’s introduction during an appearance on Apple Music 1.

Williams, known as the lead vocalist of Paramore, has previously collaborated with James on her solo work, including the album "Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party."

In earlier interviews, the singer said she felt the need to create music outside of her band while acknowledging that Paramore remains an ongoing project.

The EP from Power Snatch is available on the platform Bandcamp. (AYP)