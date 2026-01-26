Willie Revillame confirms past relationship with Sugar Mercado

TELEVISION host Willie Revillame has confirmed that he was previously in a relationship with former Sexbomb Girl Sugar Mercado, which lasted for seven years.

Revillame said there was nothing improper about their relationship, adding that he cared deeply for Mercado’s children and that their feelings for each other were genuine.

“I guess it was just like that — maybe we really weren’t meant for each other,” Revillame said in an interview in Manila.

He added that he is currently single and content with his life, saying he is happy being on his own for now. / TRC S