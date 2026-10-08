Willie Revillame may return to GMA?

Netizens are now wondering whether Willie Revillame will return to GMA Network.

The speculation came after Willie posted an Instagram Story showing him with Kapuso executives Joy Marcelo and Annette Gozon-Valdes at a restaurant.

“Stay tuned,” the TV host wrote in his Instagram post, which sparked discussions on social media.

One Reddit user also speculated: “It looks like Kuya Willie’s return to the Kapuso Network is really pushing through. It could be GMA or GTV, and could it be a noontime show or the same 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. time slot before ‘24 Oras’? Will they remove the Koreanovela and ‘Family Feud Philippines?!’”

However, some netizens criticized Willie, recalling that in 2022, he chose to transfer to Manny Villar’s AllTV, leaving GMA Network.

His stint with AllTV, however, did not last long due to the network’s low television ratings. / TRC