Willie Revillame returning to TV5

Willie Revillame has officially signed with TV5, MediaQuest and Cignal for his new show. The deal was finalized Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.

The TV host last appeared on “Wil To Win,” which ended Feb. 10, 2025, when he pursued a Senate run in the May 12 elections.

According to a report from Pep.ph, Revillame’s new game show is titled “Wilyonaryo” and will air on his own channel, Wil TV, which was granted to him through Cignal and TV5 chair Manny V. Pangilinan.

“Wilyonaryo” will feature a segment called “Lucky Pick,” which has been approved by Pagcor and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The show will give away P1 million daily to the winner of “Lucky Pick.” / TRC S