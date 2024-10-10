Willie to run for Senate; other celebs enter politics

AFTER much contemplation and prayer, “Wil To Win” host Willie Revillame has announced he will run for senator in the upcoming election. Revillame made the announcement on Oct. 8, 2024 the last day for filing Certificates of Candidacy (COCs).

“I have mixed emotions,” Revillame told PEP.ph, where he shared a photo of himself signing his COC on the 42nd floor of Wil Tower.

“My children do not know this. My relatives do not know this. I’m not doing this for myself. I will do this for our countrymen who thought there was no hope. They thought it was just a promise,” he said.

Revillame added that he doesn’t need anything in life but wants to help those in need.

“If God grants me the opportunity, don’t worry, there is nothing in my mind, nothing in the vocabulary to do something that will make everyone angry and I can’t be alone,” he said.

Revillame filed his COC with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 8.

Meanwhile, other celebrities have also joined the political race.

Zanjoe Marudo filed his certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA) as the second nominee of the ASAP NA party-list, Alyansa Laban sa Substance Abuse para Bagong Pilipinas Natin.

DJ Durano revealed he is running for mayor of Sogod, Cebu. “I filed my COC Certificate of Candidacy for the 2025 Mayoralty Race in Sogod, Cebu,” Durano wrote in a social media post.

Cai Cortez is running for councilor in Taytay, Rizal, after filing her COC on Monday, Oct. 7.

Angelika Dela Cruz, currently a barangay captain, is running for vice mayor of Malabon City. She filed her COC on Oct. 7 under the Sebisyong Buong Puso party.

Bobet Vidanes, the acting vice mayor of Pililla, Rizal, is also seeking the vice mayoral seat.

Marjorie Barretto is returning to politics as a candidate for councilor in Caloocan City’s 2nd district. Barretto previously served as a councilor at age 33.

Virgilio Hilario Sr., father of “It’s Showtime” host Jhong Hilario, will replace his son after three terms as a councilor in Makati City.

Former broadcast journalist and ACT-CIS Party-list representative Erwin Tulfo is also running for senator. / HBL