'Wilma' expected to landfall over Eastern Visayas or Dinagat Islands on Dec. 5 or 6

TROPICAL Depression Wilma maintained its strength and continued moving west southwestward over the Philippine Sea, Pagasa reported in its 11 p.m. advisory Thursday, December 4, 2025.

As of 10 p.m., the center of "Wilma" was located 480 kilometers (km) East of Catarman, Northern Samar or 390 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

According to Pagasa, TD Wilma is forecast to make initial landfall over Eastern Visayas or Dinagat Islands between Friday evening, December 5, or Saturday morning. The tropical depression will slightly intensify before landfall but will likely remain a TD throughout the forecast period.

"Wilma" will continue to traverse Visayas until Sunday, December 7 and then emerge over Sulu Sea and may pass over northern Palawan between Sunday evening and Monday morning, December 8, Pagasa added.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1

Luzon

The southern portion of mainland Masbate (Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer)

Visayas

Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, the northern and central portions of Cebu ( Daanbantayan, Medellin, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Asturias, Carmen, Danao City, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu City, Toledo City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, City of Naga, Minglanilla, City of Talisay, Aloguinsan, City of Carcar, Sibonga, Barili) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands, Bohol, and the eastern portion of Negros Occidental (Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava)

Mindanao

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Dinagat Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen), and the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran

The state weather bureau advised the public and and disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned to take all necessary measures to protect life and property. Officials urged residents living in areas highly susceptible to hazards to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials. (SunStar Cebu)