‘Wilma’ to bring days of rain as it heads for Visayas, says Pagasa

THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is closely monitoring Tropical Depression Wilma after it developed into a tropical cyclone from a low pressure area (LPA) earlier Thursday, December 4, 2025.

Pagasa weather specialist Ana Dumdum said the LPA intensified into a tropical depression around 8 a.m., prompting the release of the first tropical cyclone bulletin.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the weather disturbance was located 600 kilometers east of Northern Samar.

Although still classified as a tropical depression, Wilma is carrying maximum sustained winds of 45 to 55 kilometers per hour, with strong winds reaching up to 200 kilometers from its center.

Dumdum said Wilma is currently moving west-southwestward at around 20 kilometers per hour, a speed that is neither weak nor excessively strong.

She said the weather system is expected to gradually move closer to the country and may track toward Cebu, as its direction later shifts generally westward.

Pagasa forecast a possible landfall over Eastern Samar, Eastern Visayas, or Dinagat Island either on the night of December 5, 2025, or morning of December 6, 2025.

Although the storm’s eye may not directly hit all areas, Dumdum warned that Wilma’s wide rainbands could already bring rain to affected regions.

"Although this system is still a tropical depression, it still carries strong winds. Its rainbands could start affecting areas as early as tomorrow (December 5)," she said.

She added that rains are expected over Central and Western Visayas starting Friday until Saturday, as the storm begins crossing the Visayas region.

Wilma is expected to traverse Visayas until Monday, December 8, before exiting toward the Sulu Sea and moving in the direction of Palawan by Monday or Tuesday.

Due to its slow progress, Dumdum said the public should anticipate prolonged rainfall within the next three days, increasing the risk of flooding and landslides, particularly in vulnerable areas.

She also reminded the public to continuously monitor Pagasa updates, noting that tropical cyclone bulletins are issued every six hours.

While Wilma’s current track is established, she said there remains room for forecast uncertainty, meaning the storm could still move slightly north or south of its expected path.

"We encourage everyone to stay updated. Tracks can shift, and being informed is the best way to prepare," Dumdum said. (ABC)