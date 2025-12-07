Wilma weakens into low pressure

TROPICAL depression Wilma weakened into a low pressure area (LPA) on Sunday morning, Dec. 7, 2025, just as it was about to cross Masbate, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In Cebu, the Cebu Port Authority and several shipping firms announced the resumption of sea travel, after the weather system weakened. Coast Guard stations in Central Visayas lifted the temporary suspension of sea travel.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the LPA was located near Milagros, Masbate. No tropical cyclone wind signals were in effect.

Pagasa defines a tropical depression as a type of tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of up to 61 kilometers per hour. When a weather system no longer meets this threshold and exhibits a disorganized circulation, it is downgraded to a LPA.

Shear line

Despite the downgrade, rains associated with the LPA and the shear line remain possible, Pagasa said. A shear line typically refers to the interaction between northeast monsoon winds (amihan) and easterly winds. This interaction can cause heavy rain and localized flooding.

Pagasa also warned of strong to gale-force monsoon gusts over most of Luzon until Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Very rough sea conditions, with waves of up to five meters, were reported along the seaboards of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora the Polillo Islands and Camarines Norte. Rough to very rough seas were also observed in the waters off Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Catanduanes, northern Quezon, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon and Northern Samar.

Moderate to rough sea conditions, with waves reaching 2.0 to 3.5 meters, were forecast for several seaboards in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, including those off Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental.

Pagasa advised mariners of small vessels to avoid sea travel due to hazardous sea conditions.

Heavy rains

In Cebu, a portion of the Transcentral Highway from Barangay Cansomoroy to Barangay Gaas in Balamban was flooded after heavy rains on Sunday. The Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office reported incidents of rockslides and soil erosion in the area. Motorists were advised to take alternate routes.

MSgt. Mohaliden Kamsang Samod, 44, of Tubigagmanok, Asturias, was driving from Balamban toward Cebu City when he encountered strong water flow along the highway that caused the pavement to become slippery. He attempted a U-turn to return to Balamban but was swept off the road by the strong current.

His vehicle fell down a slope estimated to be 20 to 30 feet deep. Samod escaped with minor injuries. / EHP