Wimbledon’s plans for expansion approved

A PROPOSAL by Wimbledon organizers to expand the site of the Grand Slam tournament with 39 new tennis courts has been given the green light by local authorities.

The All England Club’s plans — which include a new 8,000-seat show court with a retractable roof — were approved Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, by the Greater London Authority despite protests by local residents.

The planned expansion in Wimbledon Park, which is adjacent to the All England Club, would allow Wimbledon’s qualifying tournament to be held on site rather than at nearby Roehampton Community Sports Centre. But some locals have objected to the plans over concerns about the environmental impact.

Protesters assembled outside City Hall ahead of the hearing on Friday and a number spoke in the chamber during a morning session lasting more than three hours.

But Jules Pipe, London’s deputy mayor for planning, said “the proposed development would facilitate very significant benefits. I agree with my officers that these benefits clearly outweigh the harm.”

Debbie Jevans, the chair of the All England Club, promised that the project “will be delivered with a meticulous attention to detail and the utmost respect for both our neighbours and the environment.”

The All England Club says the benefits of the expansion will include a 23-acre public park where there used to be a private golf course, and a minimum of seven grass courts that will be open for community use.

“We look forward to working with all parties to bring this vision to life, delivering one of London’s greatest sporting transformations since the 2012 (Olympic) Games and securing Wimbledon’s future at the pinnacle of world sport,” Jevans said. / AP